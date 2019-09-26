Ngezi appoints Rodwell Dhlakama

Don Makanyanga

Ngezi Platinum Stars have roped in Rodwell Dhlakama as interim coach, replacing Erol Akbay who was sacked last week by the Mhondoro-based side.

The youthful coach will oversee the remaining 11 Castle Lager Premier League matches, with his immediate task being navigating the first round of the Chibuku Super Cup this weekend.

Ngezi Platinum play Mushowani Stars at Baobab Stadium on Saturday.

The club confirmed the appointment of the former Young Warriors gaffer Thursday morning, with the former Chapungu gaffer reported to have signed on the dotted line.

“Ngezi Platinum Stars FC wishes to announce the appointment of Rodwell Dhlakama as a caretaker coach with immediate effect. Rodwell replaces Erol Akbay who left the club last week. Rodwell joins Ngezi Platinum Stars F.C on an interim basis.

“The board and management of Ngezi Platinum Stars FC would like to welcome Rodwell on his appointment and wish him the best for the rest of the season,” read the statement by club chief executive officer, Nyasha Kadenge.

Dhlakama has had coaching stints in Swaziland, first with Manzini Sundowns during which he won two trophies, after which he also coached Green Mambas and then a short stay at Matsapha United.

He returned to the local |Premiership in 2017 as technical director for Chapungu before assuming the head coaching position at the air force side at the start of last season

