Sasai promo launched

Kumbirai Tarusarira Business Reporter

Cassava Smartech yesterday launched a $10 million chakachaya pasasai promotion that will be open for all active Sasai application users.

The promotion which will run for over 10 weeks starting from today aims to establish digital trust and worth to all its valued customers. According to company officials, Sasai App, is the first of its kind in Africa with several application integrations including three main functions of pay, chat and explore.

For one to qualify for the Sasai promotion they must have over 10 friends on the application (Sasai).

Speaking at the launch of the promotion, Cassava chief executive Eddie Chibi said the $10 million promotion will be complemented by five houses, handsets, data and other electronic gadgets.

“The $10 million promotion and three houses will be won by individuals using Sasai bureaux de change platform,” said Mr Chibi.

The company plans to make the Sasai App remittance service available globally in partnership with mobile operators and local banks.

Hitherto the app has been downloaded by more than 130 countries worldwide.

