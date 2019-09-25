Magombeyi not being held against will: Govt

Norman Muchemwa

Government says Dr Peter Magombeyi is not being detained against his own will and they are doing everything they can to make sure that he will leave the country to a destiny of his choice once investigations have been completed.

The Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Honourable Monica Mutsvangwa, said Wednesday afternoon while addressing the media.

She added that Government is very much concerned about Dr Magombeyi’s safety as 15 unidentified individuals tried to take him away from the Avenues Clinic.

Dr Mangombeyi was allegedly abducted on September 15 and was located on September 19 in Nyabira.

Details of his abductions are still sketchy as he refused to reveal any information to the police.

Said Minister Mutsvangwa: “The Government would like to inform the nation that Dr Magombeyi is not being held against his will. Once the police are satisfied that his personal security is guaranteed, Government will ensure that Dr Magombeyi is free to travel to a place of his choice without hindrance.”

The Minister added, “On Tuesday, 15 unidentified individuals tried to take out Dr Magombeyi from his hospital bed but the police who were concerned for his safety had to stop them. They stopped the individuals, awake to the fact that he was a victim of an alleged previous abduction, they called for reinforcements.”

She said his delayed departure is meant to extract more information leading to the arrest of the culprits.

“The police are keen to apprehend the alleged abductors so they bring them to justice and protect the public. They, therefore, sought the court’s assistance in delaying Dr Magombeyi’s departure to South Africa before giving the vital lead they need to advance their investigations.

“It is the duty of police to provide safety to all citizens, the police will not ask for this delay beyond sensible few more hours and by that time, the other information they are waiting for is expected to have been availed,” she said.

A lot of information is not adding up concerning his abduction as his friend says he was abducted on his way to an all-night prayer while his statement with the police is saying he went out with friends.

The Minister said when he was found by the police, there was no indication of trauma or indications that he was abducted.

Medical reports by Government and private doctors, she said, are still to be made public.

