Jacaranda festival to light up Harare

Andrew Moyo

The local festival scene has been dry this year, with the cancellation of Hifa leaving a huge void which has proven difficult to fill.

While numerous events labelled as “festivals” have taken place during the year, none has really generated any significant interest.

Next week music lovers have something to look forward to with the Jacaranda Music Festival set to light up Hellenic Sports Club on October 4 and 5.

Making its debut last year, attracting thousands of patrons with a star-studded line-up that included the late Oliver Mtukudzi, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Micasa and Mokoomba, the forthcoming edition is set to be even bigger considering the artistes that have been roped in.

Black Motion, DJ Zinhle, Ringo Madlingosi, Mokoomba, Ammara Brown, Tamy, Djembe Monks, Mbeu, Bryan K and The Black Spirits are some of the interesting names to look out for at the fete.

Spokesperson for the organisers, Marcus Gora, said the festival was designed to bring people from all walks of life together to celebrate life through music.

“It is held in spring when trees start to bloom which is a sign of renewal and we believe the city and people need that injection of joy so that the community can be re-energised and keep going as we all try to work hard and build a better life,” said Gora.

While last year’s programme was concluded in one day, this year the festival has been expanded into a two-day fest.

“Last year we only had one festival day which was attended by thousands of music lovers and this year we have increased the number of days to two so that people can have more fun. So far preparations have been going on well and we are working hard to produce a festival that will exceed expectations, which will be difficult given the amazing turnout, peace and great vibe we had last year.”

On October 3, there will be an all-day workshop being supported by Africalia which will be attended by students, artistes and music industry professionals free of charge.

The purpose of the workshop is to help develop capacity for the local music industry which is full of talent and potential.

Like this: Like Loading...