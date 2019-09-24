Book on local music legends to hit market

Kundai Marunya Arts Correspondent

Sweden-based musician and cultural author Makandire Chezhire “ManLuckers” Chikutu has documented the lives and history of some local music legends in his book titled “Flashback Identity”.

An educational tale of how music and dance are used and have defined Zimbabwean society, the book will be released on October 6 to coincide with the writer’s 45th birthday.

ManLuckers said the book, which was first published in Swedish, will finally be available in English.

“The book is now ready. I’m more than happy that now I can finally share my writings with both adults and the new generation who may not understand the original language in which the book was published, but can understand English,” he said.

“I would like to spread the book’s concept in Zimbabwe and other countries.”

“Flashback Identity” narrates ManLucker’s life history while encompassing tales of some of the greatest musicians to come from Zimbabwe he met during his career, among them the late Dr Oliver Mtukudzi, the Bhundu Boys, the late Andy Brown, Dr Thomas Mapfumo and the late Leonard Dembo, among others.

It also describes the music business and how music and dance have influenced humanity through the ages.

The writer, who is also a cultural ambassador, reiterated the need to stick to one’s culture.

“It would be wise for Zimbabweans and the world to understand, and know that it’s important for us as human beings to document and share our family histories.

“The new generation must know why we must preserve and know the value of our identity as Zimbabweans,” said ManLuckers.

“I am saying Zimbabweans do not abandon your people and your culture, no matter how educated you are.

“Our tradition will not change as long as there are people to protect it and we are the people who can only protect and preserve our identity.”

ManLuckers said living in a foreign land has increased his appreciation for local culture.

“Being an African artist in a foreign land helps me to keep focusing and sharing my culture at an advanced level.

“It strengthens my identity as a Zimbabwean and take advantage of cultural heritage,” he said.

The writer is currently negotiating with distributors locally ahead of a local launch in December.

After the October release, “Flashback Identity” will be available on various online platforms including Amazon.

Like this: Like Loading...