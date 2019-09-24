President courts health investors

Zvamaida Murwira in NEW YORK, USA

President Mnangagwa has challenged investors in the health services sector to come to Zimbabwe, saying Government is determined to collaborate with them in transforming the country into a provider of modern health services.

He said areas like Victoria Falls were yearning for investment in the health sector in order to give impetus to the health tourism drive.

The Head of State and Government said this during a Presidential dinner on Monday night where he addressed several investors in the health sector.

The dinner which was meant to court investors in the health sector was held under the theme: “Sustainable Health Financing and Health Investment: Building on Ecosystem for Universal Health Service Delivery in Zimbabwe.”

“The entire health sector from infrastructure, presents many opportunities to Zimbabwe. For instance, we have a place called Victoria Falls. We have declared Victoria Falls a health economic zone, an economic zone to attract tourists in that field. We are told it is necessary to have a state-of-the-art health centre at this place.

“We do not have hotel space and rooms and other facilities. There is need for the creation of a pharmaceutical. Those who want to come I can guarantee you free land,” said President Mnangagwa.

“We are equally eager to modernise health facilities at entry level in line with global standards. We welcome investments and partnership. Zimbabwe is open for business in the entire health service sector. I invite you to come to Zimbabwe to explore our journey of accelerating the achievement of health for all by 2030.

“This can only be achieved if we have the support from you investors coming to Zimbabwe and working with us, I guarantee you that if there are any bottlenecks you can come to me.”

Addressing the same gathering, Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo said the private sector played an integral role in the development of the health sector, hence the need for closer cooperation with Government in fulfilment of health objectives.

“We realise that the private sector makes a lot of difference by provision of funds. We believe the solution is to create partnership between yourself and Government,” said Dr Moyo.

“What we want to achieve as Zimbabwe is to have a fully functional referral system where our patients go to the cheapest and lowest level health centres before going to a referral health centre.”

He implored investors to engage in joint ventures with Government in the provision of health services in all its facets.

“The issue of joint ventures is the way to go either in the renal unit, theatre, surgery and so forth,” said Dr Moyo.

Several speakers expressed excitement at working with Zimbabwe, saying the country’s challenges could turn out to be opportunities.

The event was also attended by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Sibusiso Moyo, Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor John Mangudya, United Nations Permanent Representative for Zimbabwe Fredrick Shava and other senior Government officials.

Like this: Like Loading...