US admits sanctions impact

THE United States of America yesterday admitted that illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe are affecting ordinary Zimbabweans.

The US had previously argued that sanctions were targeted to a few individuals and companies.

Speaking soon after paying a courtesy call to Zanu-PF secretary for information and publicity, Cde Simon Khaya Moyo yesterday, the US Ambassador to Zimbabwe Brian Nichols said the Zanu-PF leadership raised their concerns on illegal sanctions imposed by Washington.

“We exchanged views with the ruling party and want to understand what Zanu-PF’s perspective on events currently taking place in the country as well as to talk about the importance of continued reforms, political and economic, the fight against corruption and to have a frank conversation about USA and Zimbabwean policies.

“Clearly, the Government of Zimbabwe has its concerns about the USA policy on sanctions and Zidera, the way they implement those reforms, that is the way to change in those policies Zimbabwe is concerned about,” said Ambassador Nichols.

Government has described the extension of sanctions on Zimbabwe by the United States as a travesty of justice saying Zimbabwe has embarked on a path of rapprochement and expected a reciprocal gesture from Washington.

SADC, the African Union and other progressive forces have repeatedly called for the unconditional lifting of sanctions imposed against Zimbabwe.

Ambassador Nichols commended the Government on its fight against corruption which have witnessed high profile figures implicated on corruption activities being arrested.

“We talked about continued reforms political and economic the fight against corruption and come up with a linkage between USA and Zimbabwean policies. We want to see this country succeed,” he said.

Cde Khaya Moyo said that it was a matter of exchanging views on current developments taking place in the country.

“We want to make him understand that Government is a product of the party and it is important that whatever Government implements originate from the party policy.

“As far as we know our relationship with the USA has always been excellent since independence until we embarked on our land reform programme which was a matter between us and the British.

“America never colonised us and we wondered when the British started imposing sanctions on us with all their friends in Europe, America joined them. We had no quarrels with them, but we had a quarrel with British because they had reneged on the Lancaster House agreement in terms of land redistribution for resettlements.

“The new government of Tony Blair then said they were not involved in the Lancaster House conference therefore they had nothing to do with what was agreed upon our effort to take back our land that was the basis of the liberation struggle.”

“We did remind him of that and thanked him also for the assistance America tried to give to the British to help raise more money to purchase this land and in terms of relations now we were very clear that America is not our enemy.”

