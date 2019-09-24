Tragedy strikes Dambaza family

Fatima Bulla

A double tragedy has struck the family of Upper Room Ministries’ Senior pastor, Berry Dambaza who committed suicide yesterday afternoon, with his mother also passing away this morning.

Gogo Monica Dambaza was 90 years old.

According to spokesperson, Pastor Craig Ndoro, Gogo Dambaza had recently suffered a stroke and had been sickly in the recent past days.

“Since she died today we are yet to ascertain the cause of her death. I am not privy to the exact time of death but it was this morning,” Pst Ndoro said.

Barely 24 hours since the Christian Community was still trying to come to grips with circumstances of Bishop Dambaza who met his death after he threw himself from the third floor of Rezende Parkade in the CBD, news of Gogo Dambaza’s death broke.

“Information that I have received so far is that the family has elected to have his burial first which will then be followed by Gogo’s burial kumusha. I will need to verify this but so far that is the word I am receiving,” Pst Ndoro added.

At the time of his death, Rev Dambaza who was 59 years old was leading Pentecostal Assemblies of Zimbabwe (PAOZ) Upper Room Ministries.

The ministry building is located along Rezende Street opposite the Parkade where he met his demise. Details surrounding his death are still under police investigation.

PAOZ has been in existence since 1948 with over 200 local churches spread across Zimbabwe.

Within PAOZ, Bishop Dambaza was also in charge of Finance, Administration, Evangelism and Church Planing. In addition he sat on PAOZ’s Apostolic Council which is the church’s highest decision making body.

According to Pst Ndoro, Bishop Dambaza was trained at Pentecostal Bible College now called Pan Africa Christian College, the theological arm of PAOZ in 1982 where he obtained a ministerial diploma.

He then joined Upper Room Ministries in 1996 where he first served as an Associate Pastor. In 2005 he obtained a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Bible Theology and was later promoted to Senior Pastor, a position he held until his tragic death.

“He had also worked as a pastor at PAOZ’s branches in Marondera and Kambuzuma in Harare before he was posted to Upper Room.”

Bishop Dambaza was a senior leader in his field having been in ministry for 37 years. He authored two books titled ‘How to become a vessel of God’ and ‘How to Receive and release the Anointing’.

He is survived by wife Sithembeni and four adult children, Oreen, Oretha, Osborne and Oracle. Mourners are gathered at House number 197 Harare Drive, Borrowdale.

