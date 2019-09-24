Commissioners lead in biometric registration

Tanyaradzwa Rusike.

Public Service Commissioners (PSC) on Tuesday took the lead to register in the biometric system, a programme which is expected to weed out ghost workers.

The registration was done at the Registrar-General’s offices at Makumbe Building.

PSC Commissioner George Chigora said they had taken the lead role to show how serious they are with the programme.

“The programme is proceeding very well and it’s starting from commissioners down.

“We are urging every civil servant to register biometrically and that is why all the commissioners have come, led by our chairperson.

“This process is up to the end of this month and those who will not appear in the system by October 1, the system will start rejecting them and there will be no salary for them thereafter,” he said.

Commissioner Ozias Hove said there was need to register biometrically in order to assist Government to have the correct count of the civil service workforce.

“It’s a good initiative and it is going to assist the Government to have the correct count of their workforce so that it can actually provide better.

“There is so much talk that there could be ghost workers in the Public Service but for our purpose it’s a way of registering the civil servants and we have got civil servants drawing from the wage bill,”

The biometric registration is being implemented with the assistance of the World Bank and is part of efforts to modernise management of the civil service.

It is also part of broad measures adopted by Government, with advice from the World Bank, through the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP) 2018-2020.

