US doubles drought aid response

Norman Muchemwa

The United States, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAid), has donated an additional US$41,9 million funding in response to the food security situation in the country.

The donation will cover the period from October 2019 to April 2020.

Today’s additional contribution brings the total United States humanitarian funding in response to 2019/20 lean season to US$86,9 million, following a US$45 million funding in August 2019 when Government launched the Humanitarian Appeal Revision.

The donation, that will be handled through the World Food Programme, will go a long way in alleviating food shortages to over a million Zimbabweans in need of food aid due to effects of drought and the devastation caused by Cyclone Idai.

The United States Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Brian Nichols, said, “The United States is proud to be part of a co-ordinated response to the humanitarian situation.

“These contributions will enable USAid to scale up its emergency response over the coming months. We will work closely with the World Food Programme (WFP) to ensure that Zimbabweans in dire need of assistance have access to life-saving food.”

Government, he said, must put in place policies that will help tackle food insecurity in the country.

“While we recognise that there is currently a need for this type of assistance, humanitarian assistance alone is not enough. The root causes of food insecurity and poverty must be tackled for Zimbabweans to end chronic food insecurity for good.

“The United States urges the Government of Zimbabwe to implement a market-based agriculture policy and eradicate corruption in its subsidy programmes, which severely exacerbate the very problems of food insecurity they are purportedly intended to solve,” he said.

In February, the United States Government responded by providing US$15 million under the UN Flash appeal and an additional US$7,9 million in Cyclone Idai response funding bringing to total, United States’ contribution to emergency needs in Zimbabwe to US$109,8 million in 2019.

Speaking at the same media briefing, WFP country director, Mr Eddie Rowe, hailed the donation by the United States.

“WFP is grateful for this generous new contribution from the American people, which will be key to ensure vulnerable households meet their food and nutrition needs in difficult circumstances,” Mr Rowe said.

“We will continue to provide critical food and livelihood support to the people who are hardest-hit at a time of unprecedented needs.”

