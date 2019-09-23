Norwegian guitarist for Tuku memorial gig

Nyore Madzianike Senior Arts Reporter

NORWEGIAN guitarist Eirik Hoff Walmsness, who is in the country for a number of music projects with Alick Macheso, will perform with Orchestra Mberikwazvo at the Tuku Memorial Concert slated for Friday at the Glamis Arena in Harare.

Walmsness arrived in the country last Thursday and made a surprise appearance at Macheso’s family show on Sunday at Jongwe Corner in Harare.

He took to the drums before showing his prowess on the lead and bass guitars, much to the delight of Macheso’s fans.

Speaking on the sidelines of the show, Macheso’s publicist, Tichaona Makahamadze said they were planning to have a number of projects with Walmsness before he returns to Norway.

“We have been in contact with him for quite some time until he finally came into the country,” said Makahamadze.

“As Orchestra Mberikwazvo, we have planned to include him on a number of projects that we will be undertaking starting this weekend.

“We have a meeting with him tomorrow (yesterday) in the afternoon where we will discuss the projects that we intend to include him on .

“But as of now, we have agreed that he will be performing with the band during our live shows starting with the Tuku Memorial Concert to be held at Glamis Arena.

“He will start rehearsing with our band possibly on Tuesday after the Monday meeting, but it is certain that something big will come out,” he said.

Asked if Walmsness’ visit was part of Orchestra Mberikwazvo’s preparations for its forthcoming studio album, and also affording him a chance to record his own album, Makahamadze said:

“We may not rule out that possibility, as everything is hinged on Monday’s meeting.

“The band will have finer details on whether Macheso is willing to record with him and also whether he is prepared as well.

“Results of the meeting will determine everything as there are also legal frameworks that need to be looked into.

“His visit was more of an exchange programme between him and us.

“We have a number of things to learn from him and he has a lot to learn from us too.

“As you know, once opportunities arise, we will definitely grab them and use them to our advantage.

“He might have plans to record his album at our studio and we will definitely assist him.”

Walmsness first came to Zimbabwe in 2015 for the Harare International Festival of the Arts (HIFA).

He was charmed by local music before he returned into the country in 2017 and had an opportunity to perform with Macheso during one of his shows.

It was during that visit when he met Sulumani Chimbetu and Nicholas Zakaria.

The Norwegian is on record saying he had plans to record a sungura album.

Organiser of the Tuku Memorial Concert, Partson Chimboza, said they will be charging entrance fees using the prevailing bank exchange rates for the Friday show.

“We are saying its US$5, but we convert to bank rates prevailing on the day since we cannot officially charge in United States Dollars,” he said.

