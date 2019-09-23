Harare pastor commits suicide

Crime Reporter

A SENIOR pastor with Upper Room Ministries, Reverend Berry Dambaza yesterday died after apparently committing suicide by throwing himself from the third floor of Rezende Parkade in Harare.

Details and circumstances of the incident were not immediately clear, amid speculation that he had financial problems, while unconfirmed reports pointed to infidelity.

Dambaza died on the spot and people had to call the police to attend the scene.

The body was taken to a local mortuary for post-mortem.

Investigations to ascertain the circumstances leading to his death were still in progress yesterday.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“We can confirm that a church pastor allegedly jumped from the last floor of Rezende Parkade and died.

“We are currently investigating the case to establish the motive or the reasons behind this suicide,” he said.

Dambaza was married to Sithembeni Dambaza an assistant pastor at the church.

They have two daughters (Oreen and Oretha) and two sons (Osborne and Oracle).

Reverend Dambaza graduated in 1984 from the Pentecostal Bible College now known as Pan African Christian College (PACC) in Harare.

