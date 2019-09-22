First Lady bags another world honour

Tendai Rupapa

The First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has bagged another world honour after she was appointed ambassador of Harvard University Global Health Catalyst due to the sterling work she is conducting in the country’s health sector.

The world acclaimed university also revealed that it is going to award the First Lady an accolade for her humanitarian work.

Director of Global Health Catalyst at Harvard Medical School, Professor Wilfred Ngwa and his delegation that included Professors Aditi Hazra and Oscar Nebangwa further accepted the First Lady’s invitation for the university to hold its health summit in Zimbabwe on dates to be announced.

Amai Mnangagwa was accorded her new role during a side meeting held here at the ongoing 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Prof Ngwa said the medical school has been following the First Lady’s work especially in the health sector.

More details to follow

