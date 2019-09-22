First Lady honoured by Havard

Tendai Rupara

The First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has bagged another world honour after she was appointed ambassador of Harvard University Global Health Catalyst due to her sterling transforming work she is conducting in the country’s health sector that continues to receive international recognition.

In recognition of her work, the world acclaimed university also revealed that it is going to give her an accolade for her humanitarian work.

Director of Global Health Catalyst at Harvard Medical School, Professor Wilfred Ngwa and his delegation that included Professors Aditi Hazra and Oscar Nebangwa further accepted the First Lady’s invitation for the University to conduct its health summit in Zimbabwe on dates to be announced.

Amai Mnangagwa was accorded her new role during a side meeting held here at the ongoing 74th session of the UNGA.

Prof Ngwa said the medical school has been following the First Lady’s work especially in the health sector.

In accepting the new role, Amai Mnangagwa pledged to continue working hard.

The country’s heath sector is also poised for a major improvement after representatives from Harvard Medical School indicated that Zimbabwean doctors will soon start receiving specialised training on handling non communicable diseases at Harvard University.

Harvard Medical School forged a partnership with First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, whose efforts to curb non-communicable diseases like cancer are not going unnoticed. Harvard University, touched by the First Lady’s efforts, the pledged to assist the health sector.

The First Lady, through her Angel of Hope Foundation, rolled out cancer-screening programmes countrywide that has benefited thousands of women.

Amai Mnangagwa is the country’s Health and Child Care ambassador and Harvard Medical school representatives said they were going to engage their partners and find lasting solutions in helping the health sector.

