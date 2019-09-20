Govt, private doctors examine Magombeyi

Crime Reporter

Dr Peter Magombeyi, who was recently reported as abducted before he resurfaced on Thursday night, was yesterday attended to by a team of medical doctors from the Government and his own doctors at a local hospital.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday said investigations to establish what really transpired were ongoing.

There were reports earlier that some officials from the Embassy of the United States had attempted to seize the doctor to prevent him from being debriefed, amid fears that a cover up of the alleged abduction, which has unravelled spectacularly after Dr Magombeyi’s reappearance, was underway with some lawyers involved.

“The ZRP wishes to advise members of the public that investigations into Dr Peter Gabriel Magombeyi’s case are in full swing,” Asst Comm Nyathi said yesterday.

“He is currently admitted at a local hospital for observation by a medical team. He has been examined by his own medical team and Government medical officers. He is safe and has not been arrested at all as claimed in some sections of the media. Dr Magombeyi will be interviewed by the police once he is cleared by his medical team,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the examination by doctors was done in the presence of his lawyers — Mr Doug Coltart and Jeremiah Bhamu.

He added there was no bad blood between his family members and the police. Dr Magombeyi is yet to say anything to the police about his alleged abduction.

“We are waiting to talk to him once he has been discharged. As of now, he said he is physically fit but we are also waiting for the results from the examination that was conducted by the doctors,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He reiterated that they were still to establish circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

When The Herald visited the hospital he was admitted to, the crew was barred by Dr Magombeyi’s lawyers from interviewing him.Surprisingly, Dr Magombeyi and his team granted interviews to international and private media.

A team of detectives from the CID Law and Order also visited him in a bid to conduct investigations, but he was reportedly not cooperating.

News of Dr Magombeyi’s alleged abduction and disappearance last weekend spread wildly, with opposition and civil society blaming it on State agents.

There has been a series of similar abductions lately, raising strong suspicion they are being staged to tarnish the Government’s image ahead of regional and international forums such as the Sadc summit and the forthcoming United Nations General Assembly to be held in New York, United States.

The US Embassy in Harare, which is a stone’s throw away from where Dr Mugombeyi was found, is believed to be behind the so-called black operations and heightened anti-establishment agitation to maintain a hostile, hardline stance against Zimbabwe.

