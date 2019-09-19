Table tennis team gets kit

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Table Tennis Union got a shot in the arm ahead of their Region V Games set for Lesotho when the Chinese Embassy gave them kits to use at the tournament. The team, which will be made up of both men and women, received the kits ahead of the Chinese Ambassador’s Cup at the Harare International School this weekend.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, the director of political section at the Chinese Embassy in Harare, Guo Ping, said they are glad to be partnering Zimbabwe and believes the sponsorship will go a long way in boosting the team at this year’s Region V Games.

“We have given the team some kits for both the Ambassador’s Cup and the Region V Games.

“This year’s Ambassador’s Cup tournament has a different meaning as it coincides with the country’s 70th anniversary.

“China is a powerhouse in the world of table tennis and has dominated on the world stage and so we decided to help develop the sport here in Zimbabwe two years ago through the Ambassador’s Cup.

“I am happy that there is a growing interest in the sport in Zimbabwe and the drive to emulate China, which has players who come tops in international events,” said Ping.

