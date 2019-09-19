NAC in cancer prevention drive

Carren Mushonga

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa officially launched the 2019 HIV AIDS and Cancer Prevention Golf Drive in Harare yesterday, were she received a donation of 16 cervical cancer screening machines from the National Aids Council (NAC).

Amai Auxilia Mnangagwa, who was the guest of honour at the event, is also the Ambassador for Health and Child Care.

She appreciated NAC’s effort in cancer prevention.

“The National Aids Council and cancer prevention golf drive is a noble initiative whose results we have just witnessed through the handing over of 16 cervical cancer screening machines that were procured through funds raised from the previous golf tournament.

“The tournament is special because it also underlines the importance of integrating HIV and cancer services,” she said.

Health and Childcare Minister, Dr Obadiah Moyo, applauded NAC for participating in the cancer program.

“While we have achieved commendable progress in the response to HIV and AIDS, our country now faces new threats in the form of non-communicable diseases, particularly cancer, with 60 percent of new cases associated with HIV.

“My ministry therefore welcomes this step taken by NAC to mobilise resources to support decentralisation of services to rural areas where the majority of people live.

“We thank NAC for the mobilisation strategy through which the funds to procure these machines were raised,” he said.

NAC will host a National Golf Day next month to raise funds for five cervical cancer screening machines.

On the day, attendees will receive free cervical cancer screening services, an official said.

Like this: Like Loading...