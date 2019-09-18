Charcoal now big business as LPG prices soar

Natasha Kokai Herald Reporter

CHARCOAL has become a hot commodity in most high-density suburbs due to the load shedding being implemented by Zesa Holdingsa nd the increase in prices of liquified petroleum gas (LPG).

So lucrative is the business that some traders in Mbare have taken up most of the space between the new Mbare Musika terminus and OK Supermarket which was previously occupied by commuter omnibuses, vegetable and basic grocery traders.

When The Herald news crew visited the area on Tuesday, it was a hive of activity with people buying varying quantities.

A five-litre tin, which is the smallest package, was selling for $5, while the biggest package — a 50kg bag — was going for $50.

The traders were accepting cash only.

Traders interviewed said they were happy with the volume of business that they were getting.

“I sell charcoal for a living and these days business is at its peak because people do not have electricity and they now prefer charcoal over gas because it is now expensive,” said Ms Cathrine Maphosa.

“We are selling both small and bulk quantities.“On average I sell about five 50kg bags but on a very good day I sell more than that. I only accept cash because that is the only form of payment that my suppliers accept.

“I get my supplies locally and from Zambia.”

Mr Elisha Muronzi, who was buying charcoal, said he switched to charcoal about three months ago after gas prices spiked.

“At my house, we are now using charcoal because gas is no longer affordable for some of us,” he said. “To make matters worse, those who sell gas are duping us, they tamper with the scale and the quality of some of the gas is questionable because it does not last.

“Charcoal is durable and emits less smoke than wood.”

The increase in the charcoal business has raised concern over deforestation.

An official with the Environmental Management Agency (EMA), who spoke on condition of anonymity, said they were concerned with the source of the charcoal and were working on an action plan with the Forestry Commission.

“I cannot disclose the specifics of the action that we are going to take, but definitely we are going to act,” the official said.

Earlier this year, Vice President Kembo Mohadi told players in the tourism industry in Victoria Falls that deforestation was a threat to the economy as the country was losing thousands of hectares of forests every year.

He said between 2010 and 2014, the country had lost 330 000 hectares of land to deforestation.

There are fears that the charcoal business could be fueling deforestation.

Like this: Like Loading...