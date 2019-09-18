Yadah coach throws in the towel

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

Yadah Stars . . . . . . . .. . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

Bulawayo Chiefs . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0)2

A PUBLIC spat with team manager Billy Sinani, on the eve of the match, coupled with an awful display in this Premiership tie yesterday proved too much for Yadah coach Genesis Mangombe.

The youthful gaffer revealed he was stepping down from his post.

Mangombe and Sinani had a slanging match on a coaches’ social media forum on Tuesday and the duo didn’t even talk to each other despite sharing the same bench at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

Mangombe drove off after the tie after his charges succumbed to second half goals by Shadreck Nyahwa and Jonathan Chitereki, who beat his own ‘keeper.

Mangombe didn’t even have time for the post-match interview and revealed later he was too bored to wait.

He sensationally claimed that there were other forces behind the team’s dismal showing.

“I am done for now. I love the team and I respect Prophet Walter Magaya a lot,’’ said Mangombe.

“I will officially tender my resignation but, for now, I should admit that it’s not so rosy.

“The environment has not been conducive with the manager trying everything to frustrate me.

“The authorities are saying I should stay but I can’t keep up with what is on the ground, especially the politics.’’

Yadah Stars, who are at the foot of the table, slid deep into the mire after yesterday’s defeat.

They are now four points off 17th placed team, Bulawayo Chiefs, whose coach Thulani Sibanda maintained that yesterday’s boost had set the tonic for a possible great survival act.

“I would like to applaud the boys for a spirited showing.

The win gives us that belief which we badly wanted,” he said.

“We are now doing what we are supposed to do to survive.

“Picking up four points on the trot is what a team in relegation danger is supposed to do.”

A disjointed show from both teams in the first half probably explained why less than 50 spectators paid their way into the stadium.

Only a firm header by veteran Yadah striker Ralph Matema, which was parried back by Liberty Chirava late in the first half, reminded fans they were at a football match.

Bulawayo Chiefs came back an improved side in the second half.

They duly took the lead with Nyahwa’s header before Chitereki turned a low cross, from Farau Matare, into his own nets, for the visitors to wrap up the points.

Teams

Yadah Stars: I. Ali, W. Kalongonda, B. Madzokere, M. Musiyakuvi, J. Chitereki, E. Karembo, W. Kamudyariwa, L. Mavunga (H. Chimutimunzeve, 85th min) , J. Sibanda (L. Mucheto, 79th min) R. Mathema, Z. Bizeki (P. Nyamakura, 60th min) .

Bulawayo Chiefs: L. Chirava, B. Mpofu, I. Bandu, M. Mkolo, S. Dube, L. Ndlela, A. Musiyiwa (F. Matare, 52nd min) S. Nyahwa, F. Darkpata, S. Mhlanga (C. Kundishora, 90th min) , H. Chikosa.

