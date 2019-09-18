City amenities boss off the hook

Charmaine Brown Herald Reporter

Harare City Council (HCC) has reinstated amenities manager Mr Lisben Chipfunde after he was cleared of misconduct.

This comes after Mr Chipfunde was suspended for 14 days to allow investigations to run smoothly.

The reinstatement was revealed in a letter addressed to Mr Chipfunde recently by HCC’s acting human capital director Major (Retired) Matthew Marara, saying that his suspension was lifted with immediate effect.

“Pursuant to my letter dated 26 August 2019 to yourself, you are hereby advised that your suspension from employment is hereby lifted with immediate effect,” read the letter.

“This follows the conclusion of investigations into allegations of misconduct that were being levelled against you, investigations whose results cleared you of the same. Please note that your reinstatement is without any loss of salary, benefits or any change in your conditions of service.”

Sources at Town House said investigations were still in progress for three other employees over alleged corruption involving the illegal sale of stands, irregularities in approval of plans and producing fraudulent layout plans, among other charges.

In letters addressed to the trio last week, works director Engineer Zvenyika Chawatama said allegations against Mr Roy Nyabvure (architect’s division) were that he approved building plans on land that had not been sanctioned by council.

Mr Tapiwa Gona (public lighting) and Mr Tonderai Mukora (survey section) were allegedly implicated in the illegal sale of council stands in Kuwadzana.

Mr Mukora is being implicated in the illegal sale of council stands in the same area, identifying open spaces and producing fraudulent layout plans.

