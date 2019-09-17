Akbay sacked

Don Makanyanga

Ambitious Mhondoro based side Ngezi Platinum Stars have sacked their head coach Erol Akbay, together with his assistant Tendai Chikuni.

The decision is believed to have come after it became apparent that the duo “would not achieve set targets of winning the championship”, following their one-nil defeat against relegation threatened Tel-One FC last Saturday.

The club confirmed the departure of the duo in statement.

“Ngezi Platinum Stars wishes to announce the departure of head coach Erol Akbay and his assistant Tendai Chikuni from the club with immediate effect. The separation is by mutual consent,” read the statement.

“The board and management of Ngezi Platinum Stars would like to thank Erol Akbay and Tendai Chikuni for their great contribution to the club during the season and we wish them success in their future assignments

“Ngezi Platinum Stars remains committed to its season 2020 targets and replacements will be announced in due course,” continued the club chairman Stanley Segula’s statement.

According to sources at the club, the Dutchman had the full backing of the board until last weekend when the team succumbed to its seventh defeat of the season, which dented their title hopes.

“He was given everything that he asked for; but the board felt that after the defeat in Gweru this past weekend, mathematically it became impossible for the coach to win the title race,” said the source.

Akbay replaced Tonderai Ndiraya at the beginning of the season on a three-year contract and was tasked to win the league championship.

