Lloyd Mutasa bounces back

Langton Nyakwenda

FORMER Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa has bounced back into the Premiership trenches following his appointment as Rahman Gumbo’s first assistant at relegation threatened TelOne.

Mutasa, who also worked with Gumbo as assistant to Sunday Chidzambwa during Zimbabwe’s 2019 African Cup of Nations campaign in Egypt, was unveiled at TelOne Tuesday morning, alongside Tembo Tshuma who joins the Gweru side as goalkeepers’ coach.

Despite enjoying a stable financial backing from the telecommunication giant, TelOne have struggled in their debut Premier Soccer League.

They are 15th on the log with 11 games to go before the conclusion of the 2019 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League campaign.

Mutasa reunites with Gumbo who was recently appointed following the sacking of Jairos Tapera last month.

Gumbo has won two games, drew one and lost one.

And the TelOne executive believes the addition of Mutasa and Tshuma – a renowned keepers’ coach – might bring favorable results.

“Mr Lloyd Mutasa joins TelOne Football Club with a wealth of experience after having coached several teams in the Premier Soccer League, among them Kiglon, FC Platinum and Dynamos.

“He was recently with the National Soccer Team as an assistant coach. Mr Mutasa holds CAF A license, among other coaching qualifications.

“Mr Tembo Tshuma joins TelOne FC from Highlanders where he was the goalkeepers coach.

“Mr Tshuma has worked with a number of clubs as goalkeepers coach, among them ZPC Kariba, Triangle and How Mine. He has managed to produce top class goalkeepers over the years.

“He is a CAF goalkeepers instructor and also holds a CAF B coaching license. He is currently the goalkeepers’ coach of the Zimbabwe National Soccer Team.

“TelOne FC would like to congratulate Mr Lloyd Mutasa and Mr Tembo Tshuma on their appointment and wish them the best,” read a statement issued by club president Lloyd Mutetwa.

