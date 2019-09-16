Mavhunga declared provincial hero

Lawrence Chitumba Correspondent

The husband of Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs Minister Cde Monica Mavhunga, Dominic Martin Mavhunga, who died last Friday has been declared a provincial liberation war hero and will be buried at the Mashonaland Central Provincial Heroes’ Acre tomorrow.

Cde Mavhunga, whose Chimurenga name was Cde Dino Mhofu, died at the West End Clinic in Harare after a long battle with a kidney illness.

He was 66.

Zanu-PF Politburo members who visited the Mavhunga family paid tribute to the late provincial hero.

Speaking at the Mavhunga homestead at Rapids Farm in Bindura, the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement Perrance Shiri described Cde Mavhunga as a brave man who actively participated in the struggle and in the land reform process.

“This week has been a terrible month for us as Zanu-PF as we lost Major -General Mugoba, whom we buried and yesterday we were bidding farewell to the former President and founding father Cde Robert Mugabe.

“On Friday we lost Cde Mavhunga, who was a war veteran and we were together in the liberation struggle,” he said.

“Cde Mavhunga was a brave man who actively participated in the struggle and in the land reform process.”

Senate President Cde Mabel Chinomona said the province has lost a fatherly figure, and called for special health care facilities for war veterans.

She said it is painful to lose a father in the province since he was husband to the Minister of State.

Brother to the late war hero Mr Elvis Chibhamu described him as a pillar of strength to the family, who would be sadly missed.

Cde Mavhunga joined the liberation struggle at an early age in 1975 and stayed at Zhunda and Nyadzonya camps and received military training at Mugagau Camp before going for further military training in Pakistan and Yugoslavia.

