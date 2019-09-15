Beyonce’s ‘Homecoming’ snubbed at Emmy Awards

The superstar singer was herself nominated for four of the six awards her concert film ‘Homecoming’ was up for.

Beyoncé and her concert film, Homecoming, were snubbed at the Creative Arts Emmys.

The singer was not present at the ceremony last Saturday night, the first of a two-night event where a number of the primetime TV awards are handed out ahead of the televised Emmys ceremony September 22.

The superstar singer’s Netflix concert film Homecoming was nominated for six Emmys: outstanding variety special (pre-recorded), outstanding costumes for variety, non-fiction or reality programming; outstanding directing for a variety special; outstanding music direction; outstanding production design for a variety special and outstanding writing for a variety special. Beyoncé herself was listed as a nominee in four of those categories, all but outstanding costumes and production design.

The show went home empty-handed.

It was beat out by Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool for best variety special (pre-recorded); by RuPaul’s Drag Race for best costumes for variety, nonfiction or reality programming; by Springsteen on Broadway for best directing for a variety special; by Fosse/Verdon for best music direction; by Rent for outstanding production design for a variety special; and by Hannah Gadsby: Nanette for best writing for a variety special.

The film documents her headlining performance at Coachella in 2018 and the “grueling perfectionism,” as The Hollywood Reporter’s Robyn Bahr calls it in her review, it took to bring the epic set to life.

Bahr says the nearly two-and-a-half-hour film, directed by Beyoncé and Ed Burke, “will probably go down as one of the best concert films of all time.”

Beyoncé’s visual album Lemonade was nominated in 2016 for Emmys in the categories of outstanding variety special and outstanding directing for a variety special, but the megastar notably did not attend the awards ceremonies that year.

Saturday night saw the trophies in several unscripted categories handed out, while Sunday night’s show focuses on scripted programming.

The 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Like this: Like Loading...