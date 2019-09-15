Local choir unveils new video

Rebecca Kabaya Arts Reporter

Reformed Worship Choir has released a new video to the song “Ndakawana Ushe”, featuring clergymen Reverend Cleopas Takavada and Reverend David Mugadzi.

The video was released on YouTube, and they are hoping to première it on local television station, ZBCTV.

The video contains interesting scenes shot in Domboshava near the caves.

Said Reformed Worship Choir manager Ndari Muchineripi: “As a group, we write our own songs including our current release ‘Ndakawana Ushe’. The song talks about seeking God for He is our pillar of strength who gave away himself for us to be saved.”

The video was released a few weeks ago. It was produced by Wisdom Nyaparami at Limitless Studios in Harare.

Muchineripi said his group’s mission is to encourage the world to reform through music, as well as accommodating all age groups to reach out to the lost for them to repent, since the Lord loves them.

He said fans should expect a new project they are working on, which should be released before year-end.

“We are working on a live DVD recording which will be including some of our old songs. Our fans should watch out for this because it is going to be released before the end of this year.

“We appreciate the love and support we have been getting from our fans,” he said.

Reformed Worship Choir is a Christian gospel group formed in 2015. The group has two albums so far; the first album is titled “Season 1 The Genesis”, was released in 2015.

The second album was released in 2017 and is called “Season 2 Tokumbira”.

“Season 2 Tokumbira” was launched live on Zimbabwe’s rising radio station, Star FM.

