G40’s ahistorical narrative

It was a comic spectacle to watch some G40 elements coming out of hibernation, mouth-frothing like demented confused fools gushing vitriol that former President Cde Mugabe was forced to die in exile. Nothing can be further from the truth.

The parochial inclinations of Saviour Kasukuwere and Patrick Zhuwao were on display as they tried to salvage some political mileage from the death of Zimbabwe’s founding leader, at a memorial service convened by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) opposition party in South Africa last week.

First was Zhuwao, who thought that the memorial was the best platform to show the world his desperation for relevance by claiming that the Mugabe family had turned down a request for the liberation icon to be buried at the National Shrine.

So deranged was Zhuwao that he tried to push a forked narrative of a haunted Mugabe dying in exile. One could not help but feel sorry for Zhuwao whose tawdry life would not have amounted to anything had it not been for his relation with the former President.

And then came Kasukuwere — a former political commissar of the revolutionary ZANU-PF party, a man almost a decade older than the EFF leader, Julius Malema, soliciting advice on how to put his political life back on track.

In some well-choreographed media engagements, Kasukuwere and Zhuwao appeared in South African media to make several claims.

What stood out most was their claim that President Mugabe was not in Singapore for medical care, but that he had been exiled from the country due to harassment by the Zimbabwe government.

Nobody can buy the lie that President Mugabe was exiled. Amai Mugabe herself has previously publicly thanked government for supporting her husband during his illness. This was also not the first time President Mugabe had been to Singapore.

It was a poor attempt at spin, that only served to remind the public that this was a group that would do anything, including using death and a wife’s grief, just to get attention.

This was yet another desperate attempt by the G40 cabal to exhume themselves from their political graves and seek relevance by manipulating an unfortunate event of death. It is clear that the G40 elements have not learnt anything about the limits of their toxic and divisive politics which were repulsed by Zimbabweans in November 2017.

Is it not ironic that Kasukuwere, who is a decade older than Malema pleads for guidance from one who should be looking up to him?

It really puts into question how this man was in the first place a commissar for the revolutionary Zanu-PF party.

The G40 cabal is clearly bitter, but that cannot be anyone’s problem but theirs.

Thankfully, all their shenanigans, including the recent attempts to destabilise the country working with willing proxies, are well known to the relevant organs of the State.

These shenanigans will be decisively dealt with in due course.

The divisive politics of the G40 cabal must never be allowed to fester in the Zimbabwean political body because central to such kind of politics is the need to promote clientelism and capturing the state for parochial aspirations.

It is sheer political idiocy for a cabal to abuse and confuse political proximity to State power as being morally legitimate representatives of the people.

This logic continues to manifest itself among the G40 elements scattered in their various hornets.

The logic manifests itself in three distinct ways: a kind of colonisation of the state, mass clientelism as well as what political scientists sometimes call “discriminatory legalism”, and, finally, the repression of the national memory.

What is distinct about this cabal is that they are so brazen in publicly displaying their political bankruptcy, and yet claim moral justification for their conduct and even shamefully masquerading as democrats.

The massive attendance of African Heads of State and former Heads of State at the funeral of President Mugabe put into shame the shenanigans of the G40 elements, who sought to extract political mileage out of his death.

The cabal’s mendacious claim that they and they only represent the people is based on one big lie: that there is a singular people of which they are only representatives.

We need as a nation to vanquish this claim for the good of the country and sustenance of our nation state.

We need a healthy generational conversation, not one based on parochial interests, but one rooted in the firm appreciation of the founding ethos of our beautiful nation Zimbabwe.

Aluta Continua!

Mugabe will live forever, but the faction that tried to capture him is now dead.

For feedback contact [email protected] or [email protected]

