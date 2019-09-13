Sables on threshold of making history

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

NATIONAL rugby 15s side, the Sables could clinch the Victoria Cup with a win over Zambia in Lusaka this afternoon with captain Hilton Mudariki calling for a rampaging display from his teammates.

The Brendan Dawson charges are yet to drop any points and will clinch the four-team title with a victory over winless Zambia in this penultimate round tie.

But the ever-green Mudariki knows Zambia are an awkward customer which can’’t be underestimated.

He said Zimbabwe need to win the today’s game at all costs to avoid exerting too much pressure on themselves going into the final game against giants Kenya in Nairobi in a fortnight.

The Sables have already accounted for Uganda twice, Kenya as well as Zambia at home and they will be hoping to continue with that rich vein of form.

“We are positive going into the match against Zambia. We are looking forward to the game against Zambia with so much optimism. We have had a good week of preparations and we are looking to put up a good performance,” said Mudariki.

“We know the Zambians have improved as the tournament has gone on so we know will need to be accurate throughout the game.

“We need to attack and defend very well.

“Zambia may have failed to win any of their games but remember, they will be playing at home with so many fans cheering them on.

“They also have pride to preserve.

“So we are expecting a tough match on Saturday (today).

“But, at the end of the day we have to triumph and seal the Victoria Cup title.”

The Sables will be missing one of their best players, Shingirai Katsvere who was outstanding in their home win against Uganda two weeks ago.

Katsvere suffered a groin strain in Zambia last weekend while playing for the national 7s side, the Cheetahs during the annual Zambia International 7s tournament.

Katsvere though, wished the team well in their match against their cross Zambezi rivals.

“This is a game we should win at all costs. I know the team has what it to post a positive win against Zambia.

“It’’s a tricky game against Zambia considering that the opponents haven’’t won any of their last matches in the Victoria Cup,” said Katsvere.

“We need to be very careful but I am confident the team will win in my absence.”

Sables Squad

Tyran Fagan

Kieth Murray

Cleopas Kundiona

George Saungweme

Godfrey Muzanargwo

Godwin Mangenje

Blithe Mavesere

Biselele Tshamala

Hilton Mudariki (c)

Dudlee White Sharpley

Rufaro Chikwaira

Chibuwe Ngoni

Daniel Capsopoulos

Takudzwa Kumadiro

Martin Mangongo

Matthew Mandioma

Royal Mwale

David Makanda

Sean Beevor

Tonderai Dwadwa

Njabulo Ndlovu

Jerry Jaravaza

Takudzwa Chieza

