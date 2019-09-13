Rwendo: Journeying beyond wine

Kundai Marunya Lifestyle Writer

Wine has journeyed with many people as part of many gatherings, be it the Holy Communion at church, a regular fixture on the dining table, a quench at weddings, and a pastime at many other events.

Its importance is often reiterated by many of its lovers reflecting back to the biblical story of Jesus Christ, when he turned water into wine at a wedding in Cana. Though it’s love is often professed by the abundance in local consumption, only a handful of wineries can be counted in its production. A realisation of this gap, coupled with a love for agriculture has seen South African-based entrepreneur Caroline Madziwa introducing Rwendo Wines to the fold.

This is a relatively new brand that has captured palates of wine enthusiasts. The name Rwendo, is inspired by the journey she has and is travelling through as one of the few leading female winemakers in the male dominated industry. Her day’s journey is not measured by the many hours of hard work she puts in, but by simply completing tasks at hand.

Being an entrepreneur, vintner to be specific, demands her to work up as early as 5am, study first, do some exercises, then household chores before burying herself in work. Her work, which she conducts from the comfort of her home, usually comprises online correspondences.

“Most of my work comprises responding to emails from clients, taking orders, conduct Skype interviews, research, and sometimes I go out a bit for meetings. I am overwhelmed with work that at times I forget to eat. I usually sleep around midnight,” said Madziwa.

Interfacing with farming at a young age, Madziwa fell and grew in love with agriculture, leading her to pursue it at tertiary level.

“I grew up on a farm, which enhanced my passion for farming. After studying Agriculture at Blackfordby College of Agriculture in Mazowe, I decided I wanted to do farming with a difference, so through research and help from one good brother of mine Joseph Dhafana I ended up at Cape Wine Academy,” she said.

To start out in a capital intensive industry was not going to be easy for Madziwa. Instead of going through the usual route of scrapping for investments to buy a winery, she built a brand that now raises the much needed capital for her.

“Some of the challenges I have faced include financial problems and lack of resources. Also being a young female, people were not taking me seriously, and others wanted to take advantage of me,” she said.

Even with these challenges hindering her progress, Madziwa approached a wine estate in Cape Town with a proposal to rent part of their vineyard which they agreed to. She also did not have any equipment, but owners of the estate were good enough to let her use both their infrastructure and part of their workforce.

They were instrumental in helping her come up with a very good wine. Madziwa did not just go the easy way to copy the brilliant wines the estate produces, but used her creativity in coming up with signature elements that now make Rwendo stand out.

“At the moment it’s just my sister and I, who do most of the work only getting the casual workers (young girls /boys) here and there when we can’t cope,” she said.

Though the wine industry is male dominated, Madziwa has managed to sail through it well.

“People have been very accommodative and helpful to me. When I need advice on anything their doors are wide open,” she said.

“Many thanks to Joseph Dhafana founder of Mosi Wines, Melusi Mugodhi and Tinashe Nyamudoka founders of Kumusha Wines to mention but a few.”

Asked what her greatest achievement has been thus far, Madziwa relishes on, “Having the finished product on the market, getting positive feedback from people, and finding strength to embark on new and exciting projects is amazing.”

A booming business, a thriving brand and a growing online market; Madziwa may have achieved a lot by many standards, but she dreams on.

“My biggest dream as far as the wine industry is concerned is to have my own vineyard and the infrastructure to be able to produce wine locally.

“I would cut down on expenses, and be able to provide much needed employment and wine education for some of my fellow Zimbabweans and Africans and the world as a whole,” she said.

As life’s journey continues, Rwendo’s place, be it at milestone events, diner tables and at any other social gatherings is assured, and their growth eminent.

As their wine matures, their brand is expected to, likewise beam home, and add value to the local wine industry that in the coming years the country will need not loose thousands in foreign currency to wine imports.

