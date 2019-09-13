Long John hits the mark

Andrew Moyo

Many people know him as “The Village Boy from Chimanimani”, which is where he hails from, some call him Long John while his real name is just Learnmore Mwanyenyeka.

Having made a name on the local comedy scene, his international influence has also been on the rise.

The talented comedian made a strong statement when he scooped the Pan African Comedian of the Year award at the Savannah Comics Choice Awards which were held in Johannesburg last weekend.

The tall funny fella brushed off competition from four other continental comedy giants including Anne Kansiime, Basketmouth, Alfred Kainga and Chingliz.

“It’s unbelievable to think that a boy from Chimanimani could win the biggest comedy award in Africa. I am still in shock, but this is a sign that I am on the right track,” said Long John.

“This award is a game changer which will definitely open doors for me around the world and this means I can now easily take my one-man show, ‘The Village Boy’, to big comedy festivals such as Edinburgh fringe festival and Just For Laughs Montreal, among others.”

Since relocating to South Africa a few years ago, the stand-up comedian has been showing a vast improvement on his act, something he credits to the competition he has down there.

“SA has helped me grow in terms of performance and finding my voice on stage because the industry is really big and challenging, which has prepared me for the world stage.

“So far I have performed in countries that include the UK, Uganda, Namibia, Rwanda, Swaziland and Kenya, just to name a few.”

After breaking onto the continental comedy radar, Long John has featured on Showmax stand-up comedy series “Funny People Africa” and has also been on “Mzansi Comedy Nights” which airs on DStv’s Mzansi Magic.

He has performed at numerous prominent comedy festivals including the Kigali Comedy Festival, Kampala Comedy Festival, The Churchill Show and the Oppikoppi Festival.

“One of my biggest goals right now is to record my one-man show for Netflix and I am confident it is coming. I will also be writing and directing my own shows and movies, so watch out.”

Earlier this year, Long John picked up the first award in his career, a Nama for Outstanding Comedian of the Year.

