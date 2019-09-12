11 Presidents for Mugabe funeral

Norman Muchemwa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appealed for Zimbabweans to have love for one another for the country to move forward.

The President made the call Thursday when he led Zanu-PF Politburo members to pay their condolences at the Mugabe residence in Borrowdale.

The body of the late national hero, Cde Robert Mugabe, arrived from Singapore Wednesday afternoon. He died on September 6, aged 95.

President Mnangagwa said he has always assisted the former President ever since he assumed office in 2017.

“Let me inform the family that ever since I became President, I have been assisting the former President in everything they requested.

“I have worked with the former President for 54 years and we never had divisions except for what happened that all of you are aware of. When I came in I said let bygones be bygones, let’s move forward. That’s the spirit I have even now.

“It’s difficult for everyone to have love, but it’s my appeal that let us all love one another and move forward with one spirit as families and as a country,” he said.

The President said the family will lead all the proceedings and arrangements to do with the burial. He added that burial arrangements will be announced in due course.

He took the opportunity to convey Vice President Dr Costantino Chiwenga’s condolence message and an update on his health.

“Since the death of our national hero, Vice President Chiwenga has been calling every morning. He left theatre around 9am (Thursday) . . . and the operation he had went on very well.

“He told me to convey my message to you Soko (Mai Mugabe) and that he will be ok soon and we will be able to pay his condolences in person.”

He urged people to desist from social media rumours following reports that over 40 Heads of State will attend the funeral.

The President confirmed that 11 Heads of State and other Governments representatives as well as former Presidents will attend Cde Mugabe’s burial.

The 11 are Equatorial Guinea’s President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, DRC’S Felix Tshisekedi, Ghana’s Nana Akufo-Addo, Malawi’s Arthur Peter Mutharika, Angola’s Joao Laurenco, Saharawi’s Brahim Ghali, South Africa’s Cyril Rhamaphosa, Mozambique’s Felipe Nyusi, Zambia’s Edgar Lungu, Namibia’s Hage Geingob and Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta.

The former Presidents that have confirmed their attendance are Zambia’s Kenneth Kaunda and Rupiah Banda, Mozambique’s Joachim Chissano, South Africa’s Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma, Namibia’s Sam Nujoma and Hifikepunye Pohamba and Botswana’s Festus Mogae.

Like this: Like Loading...