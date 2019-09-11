Rule of law to be upheld: President Mnangagwa

Norman Muchemwa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa says the rule of law will always be upheld in the country, adding that any form of subversion will be dealt with without fear or favour.

The President was speaking during the burial of the late national hero, Major-General Trust Mugoba, at the National Heroes Acre today.

Major-General Mugoba is a former Zimbabwe National Army Chief of Staff.

Until the time of his death last week, Major-General Mugoba had been seconded to the African Union Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where he was the Chief of Staff for the African Union Stand-by Force.

Said President Mnangagwa, “Let it be known that under the Second Republic, the rule of law shall be applied without exception. My Government will not allow the abuse of the constitutionally enshrined democratic rights and freedoms that comrades like the late Major-General Mugoba fought so hard to achieve.

“Acts of subversion, lawlessness and civil delinquency disguised in whatever manner will not be condoned. The law will apply without fear or favour,” he said.

The country is facing threats of violence, especially from the MDC-Alliance, which is seeking to effect illegal regime change in the country.

President Mnangagwa commended the county’s security forces for their unwavering role in maintaining law and order in the country.

“Comrades as we grieve the loss of our dear departed gallant son of the soil, we pay tribute to our defence and security forces for the freedom, peace and stability that some among us take for granted.

“Theirs is not an easy task of protecting the territorial integrity and national sovereign of our great country,” said President Mnangagwa.

Major-General Mugoba, added the President, served with distinction during his tour of duty.

“Our late national hero was aware of the onerous responsibility the continent had placed on his shoulders, and we are proud to say that he acquainted himself well during his tour of duty.

“Without peace and security on the continent, our quest for regional and continental integration will not be achievable,” he said.

Locally, said President Mnangagwa, the late national hero sacrificed a lot to ensure that the gains of the liberation struggle were upheld.

Turning to the economy, President Mnangagwa said Government will be rolling out more social safety nets to cushion the country’s citizens.

“I am aware of the current economic hardships being experienced as a result of a combination of factors such as the continued illegal sanctions, the ongoing economic reforms and drought, among other issues.

“My Government will be rolling out more social safety nets to cushion the vulnerable members of our society.”

The President urged farmers to start preparing for the forthcoming agricultural season using guidelines from the projections released by the meteorological department.

The national hero’s burial was attended by senior Government and security officials, Zanu PF Politburo members and diplomats, among many others.

