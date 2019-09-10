Rising artiste advocates morality

Talent Gore Arts Correspondent

Marondera-based upcoming musician Spiwe Ndebele has said that music is part of the fabric of our society as it sits at the heart of human experience, enriching lives.

The bubbly teenage musician made the revelations after dropping her new video on social media yesterday titled, “Tsika Dzedu” in which she bemoans the disappearance of moral values.

The video was directed and shot by award-winning director Andy Cutta and produced by Jairos Hambahamba.

In an interview, Ndebele said people should use music to communicate, and at the same time telling them not to forget where they came from.

“I wrote the song, “Tsika Dzedu” with the younger generation in mind. Our moral values and cultural heritage as a society are disappearing. Children no longer respect their elders and the spirit of Ubuntu/Hunhu.

“We should use music as the right channel and tool to communicate, and bring back the lost part of our culture. I may be young, but where I come from they always remind me about my roots,” she said.

Ndebele, who is a student at Wise Owl School where she gets much guardianship also, queried why music is not central to the local education system.

“This is a question I recently posed to many relevant groups and authorities; why music is not taken seriously.

“Music is not an add-on, a ‘soft’ subject or a luxury – it is absolutely essential to our existence. Every child deserves the opportunity to experience its benefits.

“It should be in the same regard as the core subjects of our curriculum,” she said.

She said music has changed her life.

“It is a huge part of who I am. I have learned so much about the world through music and the inspiring figures I have met through it.

“I feel I have a duty to help ensure that others can benefit from its magic,” she said.

Ndebele launched her debut album “Makomborero” at the age of 11 at her school, after featuring in the StarBrite finals.

Some of the songs under her name include “Kure Kure” and “So Into You”, which rocked local airwaves.

She was also endorsed by musician Jah Prayzah, and performed with the songstress Tammy Moyo.

Like this: Like Loading...