Mash West mourns Cde Mugabe

Norman Muchemwa

Party and Government officials from Cde Robert Mugabe’s home province of Mashonaland West have described him as God-sent.

Cde Mugabe, a pan-Africanist, initiated numerous empowerment programmes to improve the lives of black Zimbabweans.

His policy on reconciliation always saw warring parties coming together.

Zimbabwe’s founding father, former President Mugabe, passed away on September 6 in Singapore.

His body is expected home on Wednesday.

Speaking at Cde Mugabe’s Kutama homestead in Zvimba, Zanu-PF provincial chairperson for Mashonaland West, who is also the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi said the nation has lost a great man.

He said the province as a whole, and Zvimba in particular, will never be the same without him.

“As Mashonaland West, we are very much saddened by the death of former President Cde Mugabe, who is a son of the province. He was our icon and the founding father of our great nation, who led our party Zanu-PF for four decades.

“He was the face of the party and he was a great man whose achievements are too many to mention, the most outstanding being his policy for reconciliation that brought warring parties together at independence.

“The peace and tranquil environment we enjoy today is all

because of that policy,” said Cde Ziyambi.

He added: “The main reason we went to war was because of the land question. He championed the land reform against a lot of criticism, resulting in us being slapped with sanctions.

“He was a great Statesman and we are only left to celebrate a life well lived. Our province and our Zvimba district will be poorer without him.”

Cde Ziyambi urged the nation to be wary of remnants of the regime change agenda, who are working flat out to destabilise the country.

The Minister of State for Provincial Affairs in Mashonaland West, Honourable Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, said the former President gave the nation a sense of belonging.

“The death of Cde Mugabe is a sad loss to the nation and the province. He gave us a sense of belonging and wherever we go, we are proud to say we are Zimbabweans.

“We thank God that he lived a full life and left a generation that can celebrate being self-sufficient. He empowered us through land, education and indigenisation because he wanted to see us evolve and be a better people,” said Minister Mliswa-Chikoka.

She paid tribute to Amai Grace Mugabe, the Mugabe family and Government for taking care of the former President to the end.

Zanu-PF Politburo member from the province, Cde Edna Madzongwe, hailed Cde Mugabe’s contributions in maintaining a united nation and urged Zimbabweans to remember his life by remaining peaceful.

She said Mashonaland West will remain a united province in honour of the founding father of Zimbabwe and liberation icon.

Cde Madzongwe left the country on Monday as part of the delegation to repatriate the remains of the former President.

