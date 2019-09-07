No to xenophobia: DeMbare

Sports Reporter

DOMESTIC Premiership giants, Dynamos, have added their voice to the growing international chorus of condemning xenophobic attacks perpetrated on African foreign nationals by their South African counterparts over the last few days.

DeMbare, just like other clubs in the country, has shipped a number of players to the South African leagues, some of whom have grown to become top coaches and players.

South African sport has been caught up in the web of the xenophobic violence, with Zambia’s Chipolopolo cancelling an international friendly against Bafana Bafana, which had been set for Lusaka yesterday. In a statement yesterday, club chairman Isaiah Mupfurutsa said football can be used as a tool to fight xenophobia in South Africa, adding that if Caf and Fifa are to organise such a tournament, Dynamos is ready to take part in it.

“Dynamos FC commit to take part in a high-profile club tournament pitting clubs from Zimbabwe and South Africa during which the participating teams can denounce all forms of violence, intolerance and above all, xenophobia.

“We shall always be available to take part in any campaign organised by the leagues, Zifa, Cosafa, Caf and Fifa to either promote awareness on social ills and health conditions or denounce civil strife, violence and abuses.

“We say no to xenophobia,’’ Mupfurutsa said.

ln the last few weeks, DeMbare and Kazier Chiefs have been forging ties with a view of establishing stronger bilateral relations for the benefit of Zimbabwe and South Africa.

The Sunday Mail Sport has established that a series of meetings have already been held between the two giants, with a cooperation deal in the works.

Yesterday, the country’s biggest club unequivocally condemned xenophobia.

The statement read in part: “Dynamos joins the rest of the international community in condemning in no uncertain terms the barbaric and inhumane treatment of foreign nationals living in South Africa during the xenophobic attacks which took place in South Africa this week.

“Violence and intolerance have no place in modern day society and we sympathise with the victims of the ugly orgy of thuggery whose perpetrators must be brought to book. Xenophobia is a blemish on the Southern African community and we appeal for normalcy to return to South Africa.

“As Dynamos Football Club, we believe that South Africa has been and will always be home to people of different nationalities brought together by the ideals of Pan Africanism. Zimbabweans have been working in South Africa since time immemorial and there is no justification to direct savage attacks on our countrymen and women. “South Africa has been home to athletes from Zimbabwe with most of them coming from football. Tauya Murehwa, Thomas Sweswe, Mugeyi Twins, Rabson Mtshitshwa, Alexander Maseko, Butler Masango, Knowledge Musona, Khama Billiat, Mathew Rusike, Peter Ndlovu, Zvenyika Makonese, Elvis Chipezeze, Evans Rusike, Tapuwa Kapini, Richard Choruma, Elvis and Kelvin Moyo, Tinashe Nengomasha, Edelbert Dina, Innocent Chikoya, Alois Bunjira, the list is endless. “We believe that the players who have found home in South Africa did so after their South African clubs hired their services as Zimbabweans.

“Sport has shown over the years that sportspersons have no boundaries and nationality is just but an identity tag which should not stop one from finding home in any country under the sun. The same spirit should permeate across the entire spectrum of mainstream society,” said Mupfurutsa.

Like this: Like Loading...