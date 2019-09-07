Chinese President Xi condoles Zim

Sharon Munjenjema

People’s Republic of China President Xi Jinping has described former President Robert Mugabe as an “outstanding statesman” in Zimbabwe and on the continent.

He said this in his condolence message to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the people of Zimbabwe yesterday.

“I wish to express on behalf of the Chinese government and people, as well as in my own name, deepest condolences and sincere sympathies to you, and through you, to the Government and people of Zimbabwe and to the bereaved family.

“Mr Mugabe was an outstanding statesman and leader in the national liberation movement of Zimbabwe and Africa. He visited china many times and made remarkable contribution to the friendship and cooperation between Zimbabwe and china, and between Africa and china. His passing is a great loss for the Zimbabwean people, moreover the Chinese people are also deprived of an old good friend,” said President Xi.

He hailed the long-standing friendship between Harare and Beijing.

“We stand ready to work with the government and the people of Zimbabwe to further expand and deepen cooperation across the board and make ready progress in China-Zimbabwe comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation,” he said.

Cde Mugabe deepened the two countries already blossoming relations through the Look East policy.

