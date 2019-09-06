FC Platinum eye top spot

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

FC PLATINUM have the chance to reclaim top spot when they take on Herentals at the National Sports Stadium in a rescheduled Castle Lager Premiership football tie tomorrow. The Norman Mapeza-coached team are fourth on the log with 36 points in 21 matches, three behind leaders ZPC Kariba, who have played a game more.

But the Zvishavane-based side could climb back to the summit if they find a way past Herentals tomorrow.

The defending champions are playing in the CAF Champions League where they have already booked a place in the first round. And fatigue seems to be getting the better of them as they haven’t been doing well in the league.

They have collected just a single point in their last three games.

And Herentals coach Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva, whose side is also struggling, says his charges should take full advantage of the defending champions’ slump in form.

“If we play with all our hearts, with all our energy and with all the focus, I am sure we can beat them on Sunday (tomorrow).

“They are struggling, but they are FC Platinum. They are the champions and they will obviously come at us with a lot of venom given that they have surrendered top spot.

“They are still a very good team, doing well both in the league and in the CAF Champions League, but we can also play well against them.

“I think we stand a chance to bag maximum points. The fact that we drew against them in their backyard means that we can still do well,” said Mutiwekuziva.

Mutiweziva’s side will miss defender Carlos Mavhurume and utility man William Kapumha, who are injured, as well as midfielder Juan Mutudza, who is with the Young Warriors team.

“Obviously, we are a bit hamstrung with a number of key players ruled out of the tie due to injuries.

“Carlos (Mavhurume) and William Kapumha are both injured.

“The team’s medical staff has been trying hard to get them back to fitness, but it seems they will miss Sunday’s match against FC Platinum.

“But, we have a strong team to stand toe-to-toe against FC Platinum. We have good players who can step up and take the challenge. We have not been doing well in our recent matches.”

Herentals are 14th on the log with 23 points to their name.

