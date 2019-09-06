Academics salute former President

Yeukai Karengezeka Herald Correspondent

Academics across the country have described Cde Robert Gabriel Mugabe as a true Pan-Africanist who will always be remembered for his works in the development of the country’s educational system. University of Zimbabwe (UZ) Vice Chancellor Professor Paul Mapfumo described Cde Mugabe as a leader who championed the vibrant education system in the country.

“His death is a great loss to the nation,” he said.

“Former President Mugabe is the founding father of our nation.

“He championed our great education system that we are all proud of as a nation. He was vital in the setting up of a vibrant education system. We now have diversified disciplines.

“During his era, we also saw the growth of universities and we applaud him for that.”

Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) Vice Chancellor Professor Rungano Zvobgo said Cde Mugabe will always be remembered for his educational policies.

“We have lost an icon, freedom fighter, a liberator, committed Pan-Africanist and one who set the pace of politics in Southern Africa,” he said.

“He will be remembered for the many policies and programmes he introduced in the country in the areas of education, health and community service.”

Constitutional law expert and University of Zimbabwe law lecturer Professor Lovemore Madhuku said it was time for the nation to cherish the good things Cde Mugabe was able to achieve during his era.

He said he was grateful for the scholarship he received from the former president to advance his education.

“My parents are poor peasants in Chipinge,” said Prof Madhuku.

“They could not have afforded to pay for my university education.

“Under the leadership of Robert Gabriel Mugabe, the Government of an independent Zimbabwe paid for my university education. My generation benefited from that vision.”

Lupane State University director of marketing and communication Mr Zwelithini Dhlamini said the former president emancipated black people with his stance on education for all.

“The former president was our first chancellor, and his passing on is a sad loss to us,” he said. “He is the founding father of our nation and he was part of the people who sacrificed comfort of their careers and fought the liberation struggle.

“He created an educational system which enabled black people to access education regardless of their status.”

