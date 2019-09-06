Ex-president Mugabe dies

Africa Moyo Deputy News Editor

Former President of Zimbabwe, Cde Robert Gabriel Mugabe has died.

He was 95.

Cde Mugabe died in the morning in Singapore yesterday where he had been receiving medical attention.

President Mnangagwa first confirmed the sad news on his Twitter handle.

“It is with utmost sadness that I announce the passing of Zimbabwe’s founding father and former president Cde Robert Mugabe,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said the nation had lost an icon of liberation and Pan Africanist.

“Cde Mugabe was an icon of liberation, a Pan Africanist who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people,” he said.

“His contribution to the history of our nation and continent will never be forgotten. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

President Mnangagwa, who confirmed the sad news while attending the World Economic Forum (WEF) for Africa in Cape Town, South Africa, had to cut short his schedule and rush home.

He was expected to make an official announcement in the afternoon.

At the same time, the Politburo called for an emergency session that was scheduled to take place at 4pm at Zanu-PF Headquarters in Harare.

Cde Mugabe, who was admitted to a Singaporean hospital since April, at one point appeared to be responding well to treatment, but remained hospitalised at the insistence of his physicians.

While giving an update on the former President’s health on August 5 this year, President Mnangagwa said; “Unlike in the past when the former President would require just about a month for this, his physicians this time around determined that he be kept under observation for much longer, from early April this year when he left for his latest routine check-up.

“Last week on 30th July, I sent on my own behalf a high-powered team of officials led by Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda to Singapore to check on the former President and to get an update on his progress from the medical team attending to him, including any additional requirements towards his full care and speedy recovery.”

Cde Mugabe led the country for 37 years, first as Prime Minister and later as President.

He is credited for empowering citizens through education, indigenisation and the Land Reform Programme, which has benefited many citizens.

He is survived by his wife Grace, daughter Bona and sons Robert Junior and Bellarmine Chatunga.

