Mohadi salutes African icon

Joseph Madzimure Senior reporter

Vice President Kembo Mohadi has described former President Cde Robert Mugabe as an African icon who stood by his words and mentored the current Zanu-PF leadership.

Speaking at the sidelines of the National Environment Cleaning Day campaign in Harare this morning, VP Mohadi said the former president was an African icon who stood for the emancipation of black people from colonial imperialists.

“He was one of the founders of our political party that is now left with us his lieutenants and we will always remember him,” he said.

“He did a good job and he mentored us and he actually stood by his word that Zimbabwe will be liberated and never be a colony again.

“There is no doubt about that, we started the struggle together, he started with the rest of colleagues that have gone before him and he has been consistent.”

VP Mohadi said while President Mnangagwa had already tweeted that Cde Mugabe had died, an official announcement would be made by the Head of State who cut short his World Economic Forum trip in South Africa after hearing the news.

“So, when he comes down this afternoon, he will be in a position to inform the nation, it is only from there that we will all be able to officialise the whole thing,” he said. “As of now, it is just information that we have received.”

