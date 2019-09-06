Ex-leader’s death tragic: War vets

Wallace Ruzvidzo Herald Reporter

The death of former president Cde Robert Mugabe is tragic and a huge loss to the nation, Zanu-PF secretary for Welfare Services for War Veterans, War Collaborators, Ex-political Prisoners, Detainees and Restrictees Cde Douglas Mahiya has said.

Cde Mahiya said war veterans recognised him as an icon and father of the nation who made history as he led the revolution that toppled the British, a great achievement for the people of Zimbabwe.

He said the nation and the continent at large lost a pan-Africanist, an icon of liberation and a leader par excellence, as Cde Mugabe’s task of leading the revolution and liberation struggle was not a walk in the park.

“We recognise Cde Robert Mugabe as an icon of the nation, the father of the nation,” said Cde Mahiya.

“He made history when he led the guerrilla war and the armed forces of the people to success and managed to seize power from the British.

“War veterans would like to say may his soul rest in peace. We know that he led a revolution, which is a very difficult task. He may not have done everything as expected and we recognised his shortfalls in implementing revolutionary principles, but you achieve certain things and you fail to achieve certain things.”

Cde Mugabe was respected as an African liberation hero and champion of racial reconciliation when he led a nation that had been divided by nearly a century of white colonial rule.

Cde Mahiya said although Cde Mugabe did not do well in some areas, he was a force to reckon with because “a revolution is a process and not an event.”

