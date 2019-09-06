He was a liberator, icon — diplomats

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Former President Robert Mugabe, who died in Singapore in the early hour of the morning was a leading icon of Africa’s struggle for liberation and self-determination. This was said by diplomats in their condolence messages following the passing on of the country’s founding father.

DRC Ambassador to Zimbabwe and Dean of the African Diplomatic Corps, Ambassador Mwawapanga Mwana Nanga said the former president was a leader of all Africans.

“(Former) President was a real icon of the liberation struggle and the empowerment of the African people,” he said.

“He was a big man not only for Zimbabwe, but for the Sadc region, the Frontline States and the continent as a whole.

“As a DRC ambassador, what I can say is that (former) president Mugabe had a real vision of where the continent was headed to.”

Ambassador Mwana Nanga said President Mugabe left a legacy of unity and resolution to the country’s land question.

“What we can get as lessons from him is that President Mugabe accepted to rule this country with the opposition when former prime minister (Morgan Tsvangirai)’s party took control of Parliament,” he said.

“He accepted to work with him. So, the thing to do is to unite our people to solve our problems as a people and not to listen to what our enemies are trying to say.

“The other thing is he stood his ground by saying unless we get the land we are not going anyway because people would remain slaves in their own homeland.”

Indian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Rungsung Masakui said they were saddened by the former president’s demise.

“We are really sorry and it’s sad for us to learn of the demise of His Excellency, Robert Gabriel Mugabe, the former president of Zimbabwe,” Ambassador Masakui said.

“The people and Government of India pay their deepest condolences to the Mugabe family and the people of Zimbabwe on this great loss. His Excellency was a true friend of India and contributed immensely to our friendship and bilateral relations.

“He was a great icon of liberation and Africa. He was a great leader of Africa and a voice on African issues.”

The US Embassy also extended their condolences, applauding the former president’s role in the liberation struggle.

“The United States extends its condolences to the Mugabe family and the people of Zimbabwe as they mourn the passing for former president Robert Mugabe,” said embassy on its twitter handle.

“We join the world in reflecting on his legacy in securing Zimbabwe’s independence.”

Like this: Like Loading...