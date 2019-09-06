What’s up this weekend?

Andrew Moyo

The wave of xenophobic violence, which gripped South Africa the past few days, has had negative effects on the local leisure scene, with the Mafikizolo gig, which was supposed to be held today at the HICC, being cancelled after calls for a boycott by some local fans.

The cancelation of the event, however, does not mean the weekend is also closed for fun as there are many other interesting things happening around the country.

Today

Stanbic Bank Wine, Beer & Gin Festival

For wine, beer and gin lovers, Queen of Hearts Cafe & Bakery is the place to be today and tomorrow, with the annual Stanbic Bank Wine, Beer & Gin Festival taking place at the venue.

There will be 18 vineyards from Cape Town, as well as local winemakers like Danai Wines showcasing their products, and those who are attending should be ready as the wine tasting will be unlimited.

Besides the wines, craft beers, craft gins and delicious food are also among the interesting things to look out for.

It will be entertainment galore, with organisers roping in Madjozi from South Africa, who will be performing alongside numerous local acts, including Fort Infinity and Mackay.

First Fridays ZW: Night of Kolour

Masa Carolene, who recently released her debut album, tonight performs at the First Fridays, a monthly event which is held at the National Gallery.

The even,t which is dubbed “Night of Kolour”, promises to be a family-friendly outdoor experience where people are encouraged to come dressed in all-white as they will be playing around with colours.

Another act, which will also be performing, is Musa Effect and The Houstranaut.

I came with nothing, I am leaving with everything: Exhibition

National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo will tonight be presenting a solo exhibition by visiting-artist-in-residence from the UK, Sarah Hardy.

In a statement, the artiste said: “I came with nothing, I leave with everything. Literally, I arrived in Bulawayo with so little, thus being challenged to the extreme to be creative with materials I have found or that have been donated. It has allowed me total freedom and a chance to be experimental with the work I have produced.”

Saturday

The Sunshine Cup Feat The Parlotones

Fashion, food, music, entertainment and exhilarating racing all come together in this one-of-a-kind festival, which is being headlined by multi-award winning indie rock band, The Parlotones, supported by Gemma Griffiths and Jason Le Roux, among others.

The Sunshine Cup is a unique fixture on the horse racing calendar as it features some of the world’s top jockeys and race horses.

In Durban July fashion, those who are attending should expect champagne, prosecco, ciders, fine ales, whiskey, gins and delicious food.

EXQ Live In Concert

ExQ will tomorrow take his act to Maestro Restaurant Lounge & Bar, where he will perform alongside DJ Stavo, DJ Naida, Langton B and DJ Ganyo.

The “Tsvigiri” hit maker rarely hosts solo gigs like this one in the capital, which makes the occasion a bit special as it gives his fans the opportunity to see him up-close.

Aside from the performances, Maestro has established itself as one of the top niche leisure spots in the capital and patrons should be prepared for an exquisite experience.

