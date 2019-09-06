BREAKING : Former President Mugabe dies at 95

Kudakwashe Mugari Deputy News Editor and Daniel Chigunwe Online Reporter

Former President of Zimbabwe, Cde Robert Gabriel Mugabe has died.

Commenting on his official Twitter Platform, President Emmerson Mnangagwa confirmed the sad news

“It is with utmost sadness that I announce the passing of Zimbabwe’s founding father and former President Cde Robert Mugabe”.

President Mnangagwa said the nation has lost an icon of liberation and Pan Africanist

“Cde Mugabe was an icon of liberation ,a pan Africanist who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people .His contribution to the history of our nation and continent will never be forgotten .May his soul rest in eternal peace,” President Mnangagwa wrote on his twitter handle

Cde Robert Mugabe-A Timeline

1924: Born

Trained as a teacher

1961: Married Ghanaian Sally Hayfron

1964: Imprisoned by Rhodesian government

1980: Wins post-independence elections

1996: Marries Grace Marufu

2000: Leads Land Reform

2002: Wins presidential elections

2008: Comes second in first round of election, Tsvangirai pulls out of run-off

2009: Swears in Tsvangirai as prime minister

2013: Re-elected

2017: Cde Mugabe resigns in November 2017 amid impeachment process by Parliament. After resignation, Cde Mugabe was less visible in the public arena and was in and out of the country on medical visits as his health deteriorated. The former President rarely appeared in public until a press conference held at his official residence just before the 2018 harmonised elections. Cde Mugabe later cast his vote during the harmonised elections at Mhofu Government Primary School in Highfield and withdrew from public life.

More detail to follow...

