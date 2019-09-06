BREAKING : Former President Mugabe dies at 95

Kudakwashe Mugari Deputy News Editor and Daniel Chigunwe Online Reporter
Former President of Zimbabwe, Cde Robert Gabriel Mugabe has died.
Commenting on his official Twitter Platform, President Emmerson Mnangagwa confirmed the sad news
“It is with utmost sadness that I announce the passing of Zimbabwe’s founding father and former President Cde Robert Mugabe”.
President Mnangagwa said the nation has lost an icon of liberation and Pan Africanist
“Cde Mugabe was an icon of liberation ,a pan Africanist who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people .His contribution to the history of our nation and continent will never be forgotten .May his soul rest in eternal peace,” President Mnangagwa wrote on his twitter handle
Cde Robert Mugabe-A Timeline
1924: Born
Trained as a teacher
1961: Married Ghanaian Sally Hayfron
1964: Imprisoned by Rhodesian government
1980: Wins post-independence elections
1996: Marries Grace Marufu
2000: Leads Land Reform
2002: Wins presidential elections
2008: Comes second in first round of election, Tsvangirai pulls out of run-off
2009: Swears in Tsvangirai as prime minister
2013: Re-elected
2017: Cde Mugabe resigns in November 2017 amid impeachment process by Parliament. After resignation, Cde Mugabe was less visible in the public arena and was in and out of the country on medical visits as his health deteriorated. The former President rarely appeared in public until a press conference held at his official residence just before the 2018 harmonised elections. Cde Mugabe later cast his vote during the harmonised elections at Mhofu Government Primary School in Highfield and withdrew from public life.
