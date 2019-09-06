Cheetahs back in business

Sports Reporter



CHEETAHS coach Gilbert Nyamutsamba remains optimistic of a good outing in Zambia this weekend, despite carrying a side that is largely made up of rookies.

In announcing his team for the Zambia Sevens International tournament, shortly before departure for Lusaka yesterday, Nyamutsamba revealed that he had roped in some debutants, who have been given a chance to fight for regular places in the Cheetahs.

The veteran coach included two debutants, Theo Goredema and Ganizani Chiku, and recalled Kudzai Masawi, Njabulo Ndlovu, Nelson Madida and Tarisai Mugariri, who last played for the Cheetahs a year ago.

This latest development was largely due to injuries and failure to get club clearances for Nyamutsamba’s regulars. lt is however, an opportunity to try out new faces and different combinations.

“We have not been active since the beginning of the year. But now, with only two months away from the Olympic qualifiers, we once again find ourselves having to work with the best of what we have,” said Nyamutsamba.

“The starting point is checking where we stand as a team so that we know what to work on.

“We are therefore using this tournament for player assessment and team evaluation,’ he said.

Absent players include Tafadzwa Chitokwindo, Boyd Rouse, Shingirayi Hlanguyo, Riaan O’Neil and Shayne Makombe. Nyamutsamba said, “The team is made up of a few new players and some who are returning from a year’s absence.

“The tournament will give these players a chance to showcase their talent as well as try retain stable positions in the squad.

“We have some players nursing injuries from the past Sables’ games. Others were not released due to club commitments in the Super Six finals.

“In as far as the foreign based players are concerned, their absence is largely due to financial constraints.

“However, I am still convinced that the players representing the country this weekend are going to give it their all. l am expecting a committed performance.

“I’m sure our objectives will be achieved,” he said.

The Zambia Sevens kicks off today and will finish on Saturday.

Squad:

Nelson Madida, Andrea Banda, Tarisai Mugariri, Kudzai Masawi, Stephen Hunduza, Theo Goredema, Biselele Tshamala, Shingi Katsvere, Ngoni Chibuwe, Ganizani Chiku, Njabulo Ndlovu, Takudzwa Kumadiro

