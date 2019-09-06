JUST IN: Major General Mugoba dies

Paidamoyo Chipunza Senior Reporter

Former Zimbabwe National Army Chief of Staff Major General Trust Mugoba has died.

Major General Mugoba passed away around 8.30 am today. Speaking from Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, Commander Defence Forces General Phillip Valerio Sibanda said Major General Mugoba died after returning from Ethiopia where he was Chief of Staff in the Office of the Commission on peace and security in Africa, which is part of the African Union.

“He left Ethiopia two weeks ago and when he came back home he was actually on leave but his condition deteriorated a few days ago leading to his death,” he said.

More to follow…

Like this: Like Loading...