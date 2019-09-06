Former President Cde Robert Mugabe dies

Sunday Mail Reporter

Zimbabwe’s founding President, Cde Robert Mugabe, has died.

He was 95.

Announcing the passing on of the late icon on his Twitter handle, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said Cde Mugabe was “a Pan-Africanist who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people”.

“It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe’s founding father and former President, Cde Robert Mugabe,” said President Mnangagwa.

“Cde Mugabe was an icon of liberation, a pan-Africanist who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people. His contribution to the history of our nation and continent will never be forgotten. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

