All set for national clean-up

Elita Chikwati Senior Reporter

All is set for the National Environment Cleaning Day today, with Government now focusing on cleaning and greening the environment.

President Mnangagwa declared the first Friday of each calendar month as a National Environment Cleaning Day, as the Government moves to ensure the country has sustainable environment management and waste disposal systems.

Secretary for Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Mr Munesushe Munodawafa yesterday said all was set for today’s programme, with Acting President Kembo Mohadi leading the campaign in Glen View, with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga cleaning at Marlborough Civic Centre.

“Stakeholders have mobilised people and resources,” he said.

“The Acting President Cde Mohadi will be leading the clean-up campaign in Glen View, while Vice President Constantino Chiwenga will also be participating in the clean-up exercise at Marlborough Civic Centre.

“The acting Minister of Environment, Mangaliso Ndlovu will join residents in Plumtree. Ministers of States will also be taking part in the exercise in their respective provinces.”

Mr Munodawafa said there has been a great response from the companies and the general public, with the number of corporates participating and areas being cleaned increasing every month.

“We are pleased that churches and their leaderships have also come along,” he said.

“We appeal to other organisations to consider adopting streets or pavements of streets or any other areas of interest in cleaning them up and greening them up.

“Now that we are approaching the rainy season, let’s go beyond and focus on cleaning and greening. This will be our motto for the next months.”

Mr Munodawafa said some companies were working with the city council to assist in waste removal, an area which was a major challenge to the local authority.

“We also encourage value addition through recycling of waste,” he said.

“This is a source of employment and revenue.”

The nation is embracing the National Environment Cleaning Day, with more corporates and individuals participating and also aiming towards boosting the tourism sector and income generation through recycling of waste.

