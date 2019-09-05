Zanu-PF speaks on xenophobic attacks

Ellen Chasokela Herald Reporter

Zanu-PF secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo says the party is worried by xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

Shops owned by nationals from across Africa were looted while haulage trucks driven by foreigners were also targeted. Immigrants of African origin have also been physically attacked with half a dozen deaths recorded so far.

Zimbabwe’s ruling party yesterday expressed outrage over the attacks.

“ZANU-PF is deeply perturbed by the current xenophobic attacks in South Africa and attendant loss of lives and destruction of property. The barbaric attacks on fellow African nationals by their social kind, is unfortunate and off tangent with the values and ideals of Pan Africanism and the spirit of Ubuntu.

“The revolutionary Party ZANU-PF and its first secretary and President Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa, extend heartfelt condolences to those who have lost loved ones and wish the injured a speedy recovery.

“Further, the attacks betray the camaraderie and sacrifice that was exhibited by many African states in particular those in the Southern and Western Africa towards the fall of apartheid and the ultimate liberation of South Africa from shackles of colonialism,’’ he said.

