Massive weekend shows lined up

Talent Gore Arts Correspondent

WITH most people doing the final preparations for the back-to-school season this weekend, Hararians will have an opportunity to have fun with their children before they return to their learning institutions.

All set for Miss Tourism Harare

All is set for the Miss Tourism Harare pageant at Rainbow Towers tomorrow, where 30 models are battling for the coveted title.

The winner and her princesses automatically qualify to represent their province at the finale of the Miss Tourism Zimbabwe edition to be held at a date to be announced.

The pageant has drawn models from Harare Metropolitan, Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland East and Mashonaland West provinces, with the Miss Tourism Harare Metropolitan top eight Best Project winner already announced as Blessing Mutyasira.

Harare Wellness Festival

Health enthusiasts will tomorrow be treated to free music when an array of local musicians perform at the Harare Wellness Festival to be held at the Glamis Arena.

Themed “Rhythm Towards Mental Health and Well-Being” the festival will feature Winky D, Jah Prayzah, Selmor Mtukudzi, Victor Kunonga, Enzo Ishall, Sulumani Chimbetu, Tariro Negitare, Seh Calaz, Ba Shupi, Mechanic Manyeruke, Phantan, Levels and Rhibe, Chikurubi Prison Choir, Caychi are expected to perform.

Double celebrations at Wood Sensation Club

There will be double celebrations tonight at Wood Sensation Club located at the Long Cheng Plaza in Belvedere, Harare, when Werras Entertainment host musician Nox’s birthday bash.

The same event will also see the launch of Nox’s album titled “The Surprise”.

Trevor Dongo, Diana Samkange, Seh Calaz, Nutty O, Tyfah Guni, Baba Harare, Roki, Shinsoman, Sniper Storm and Bazooker are billed to perform at the gig.

The Comic Pastor, DJ Skwilla, Butterphly, Merciless, DJ Towers, Ray Vines and Terry Africa will also provide entertainment at the function.

Hossana Pakufamba Concert

On Sunday Mathias Mhere will be at Harare Gardens for the Hossana Pakufamba Concert where he will be celebrating the success of his “Greater than Solomon” album.

He will be supported by Kuda Mutswene, Vabati VaJehova and Olinda Marowa.

VIP Rhumba night at Zimcafe

After successfully launching the executive nights at the Zimcafe in the capital, Pistchoue Lumere and his Diamond Musica will be back on stage with a more exciting package tonight.

He will be supported by Balt Mudepu and Mafaro. Management at the exquisite joint has also promised surprises for the guest to grace the event.

Macheso in the city of Kings and Queens

Orchestra Mberikwazvo tonight travels to Bulawayo for a gig at Homestead Conference Centre where it will be supported by Madlela.

On its way back to Harare on Saturday, the band will stop at Midlands Hotel in Gweru for a show.

The Alick Macheso-led outfit will be supported by Yulesis and Deep Roots.

Mutambi serenades Glendale Sungura musician Simon Mutambi will tonight play at Club 007 in Glendale before he travels to Kuwadzana Beerhall in Banket tomorrow for another show.

Mwana Wemurozvi Summer Splash

Utakataka Express will tonight kick-start its weekend with a show at East Point in Harare.

Tomorrow the Peter Moyo led band will be in the dormitory town of Chitungwiza where he dates his fans at Gora Nite Club. Zhakata samples new album With his South African tour for the “Royal Heritage Festival” still hanging in the balance because of xenophobic attacks, Leonard Zhakata and his Zim All Stars will tonight sample his forthcoming album at Eland Pagango, Kuwadza 6 Shopping Centre in Harare.

Zhakata was scheduled to travel to South Africa for a show on September 14 at Royal Gardens.

Mhodzi Diaries album celebration

The ever-green Mbeu and his Mhodzi Tribe will tomorrow take his new album to Bar Rouge at Long Cheng Plaza in Harare.

Mbeu successfully launched his album last week at Theatre in the Park where various creatives and music fans converged.

Progress Chipfumo travels to Zvishavane

Proggy will play at Club 727 in Filabusi tonight before he travels to Mberengwa for a show at Donhodzo Nite Club tomorrow. On Sunday he will be at Club Action in Zvishavane.

Like this: Like Loading...