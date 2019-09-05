JUST IN: Respect the rule of law,ED

Golden Sibanda in CAPE TOWN, South Africa

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe has one of the most democratic constitutions in the region, but indicated that it was important for every citizen to respect the rule of law.

He made the remarks today during a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum on Africa following an enquiry by a Washington Post journalist regarding how the country reacts to protesters. The journalist’s question was motivated by reaction of the security sector following the violent protests of August 1, 2018 and this year in January.

President Mnangagwa said he was acutely aware Zimbabwe will be respected by the global community if it showed that it is democratic and gives equal space to everyone.

“We have one of the best constitutions in the region, I think, which is very democratic and we respect it,” he said.

“However, the rule of law must be obeyed, the rule of law must take root in our country. Not everybody observes that, but I have no doubt that as we move on we shall continue to improve and deepen our democracy.”

